C.T. Ravi appeals to religious heads to convene Maha Panchayat against govt.’s decision to repeal anti-conversion law

June 16, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

Taking serious exception to the State government’s decision to repeal the controversial anti-conversion law passed by the previous BJP government, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has appealed to religious heads to convene a Maha Panchayat to protect the Hindu religion.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, Mr. Ravi said that the religious heads and leaders of various communities had to take the decision to bring back Hindus who had converted to other religions. “It has become inevitable to bring them back to Hinduism by using all means, including Sama (conciliation), Dana (offering gifts), Bheda (divide) and Danda (arms),“ he said.

He said the law was passed to stop forced religious conversions. However, if it were repealed, it would be difficult to stop religious conversions through attempts like Love Jihad. He also wanted to know the Congress party’s opinion on the forced conversions.

Protest

Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Hanumanthappa Circle in Chikkamagaluru opposing the government’s decision. The protesters said they would intensify their protests if the government did not backtrack from its decision.

In Shivamogga

J.R. Vasudev, Shivamogga district president of VHP, told presspersons that his organisation would oppose the government’s decision. “Every individual has the right to practice his or her religion in India. However, any attempt to convert people by using force or any other means is not acceptable. It is our responsibility to protect our religion,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress government took this decision to appease people in particular communities. The VHP would take out protests opposing the government’s decision, he added.