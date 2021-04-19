Karnataka

CS briefs Governor on COVID-19 situation

A team of top bureaucrats, led by Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, met Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Sunday to brief him on the COVID-19 situation in the State and measures taken to counter it.

Sources said the officials met the Governor after the latter sought information. The Governors of all States were asked by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent meeting to be in the loop on COVID-19 measures, sources said.

This is the second time that the Chief Secretary is briefing the Governor on the COVID-19 situation.

