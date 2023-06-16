CPI(M) condemns RSS conference at VTU regional centre in Kalaburagi

June 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Strongly condemning the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Kalaburagi regional centre’s decision of organising an RSS event on the university campus at Kalaburagi recently, the Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in the city on Friday demanding the State government to take stringent action against the VTU administration.

CPI(M) district secretary M.B. Sajjan, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stated that a RSS national- level conference was held at the regional campus on June 14. Discussing the Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation movement (now known as Kalyana Karnataka), the proponents of ‘Liberation Day’ opined that the region was liberated from Nizam’s “tyrannical rule” on September 17, 1948.

Disagreeing with the nomenclature as “Liberation Day” projected by RSS and BJP, Mr. Sajjan stated that September 17, 1948, should be mentioned as “Merger Day “or “Unification Day”; and accused the VTU of giving the historical event a communal colour and trying to disturb the communal harmony and by stating that the Hyderabad Karnataka region was liberated from Nizam’s rule (a Muslim King).

Mr. Sajjan alleged that VTU regional director Basavaraj Gadge, Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar and Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan were sowing the seeds of poison in the minds of students by organising such events.

The CPI(M) demands that the State government take strict action against Mr. Gadge and Mr. Agsar, and also appealed to the government to book a case against Mr. Satyanarayan for converting CUK into an RSS den through his communal activities and agendas, Mr. Sajjan added.