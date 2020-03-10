COVID-19: Three more test positive in Bengaluru

A day after Karnataka reported the first COVID-19 case, three more persons have been tested positive for the disease on Tuesday taking the total positive cases to four in the State. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said this in a release and State Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed it in a tweet.

The ICMR released the statistics of total cases in the country and said that three positive cases have been confirmed in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Medical Education Minsiter K Sudhakar confirmed that the new positive cases were the 40-year-old techies close contacts — his wife, child, and a colleague who had travelled with him to the U.S. They were all under quarantine.

The software professional, who returned from the US on March 1, tested positive for the virus on Monday after repeat tests. The condition of the three patients, who are admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is said to be stable.