Karnataka

Coronavirus | Karnataka confirms first positive COVID-19 case

A KSRTC employee disinfect buses in an effort to prevent spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru. Karnataka confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday.

A KSRTC employee disinfect buses in an effort to prevent spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru. Karnataka confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The condition of the patient, who has been admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is said to be stable.

Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case after a 40-year-old software professional, who returned from the US on March 1, tested positive for the virus. The condition of the patient, who has been admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is said to be stable.

Also read: Coronavirus, live updates | Karnataka, Punjab report first COVID-19 cases

As a precautionary measure, the government declared a holiday for all primary schools (class 1 to 5) in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. A circular for the closure of Pre-KG, LKG and UKG schools of BBMP and Bangalore Urban districts until further orders had been issued on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who announced the positive case on Monday evening, told presspersons that a circular is being issued for closure of anganwadis in BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 8:40:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/coronavirus-karnataka-confirms-first-positive-covid-19-case/article31025099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY