COVID-19: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hospitalised after he tests positive

“He is doing well and is stable currently,” Manipal hospital chairman Sudarshan Ballal said

After Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Manipal Hospitals at 11.30 p.m. on Monday for evaluation of fever.

Hospital chairman Sudarshan Ballal said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s antigen test for COVID -19 has returned positive. “He is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” Dr. Ballal said.

In a tweet Mr. Siddaramaiah said : “I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves.”

