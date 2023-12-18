GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre writes to States, advises them to maintain vigil amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

States have been directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis

December 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Health worker being checked passengers for symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 RT-PCR at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

Health worker being checked passengers for symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 RT-PCR at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

The Centre has issued an advisory to States in view of the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country and detection of the first case of JN.1 variant in India.

In a letter addressed to Health Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories, the Centre has urged them to maintain a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation. In addition, States have been directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis.

ALSO READ
Kerala to monitor rising cases of respiratory illnesses closely

The Centre has also advised States to ensure adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests; and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories.

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected from a sample of a 79-year-old woman in Kerala on December 8. Two persons from north Kerala districts also died of COVID-19, prompting the Health Department to issue an alert against the infection across the State.

Health officials have sought strict surveillance in government and private hospitals. In the wake of a rise in the number of fever patients, those who have breathing troubles, chest pain, low blood pressure, and inability to have food are being asked to consult a doctor. People with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. Those testing negative in antigen tests should go for RT-PCR tests.

Related stories

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.