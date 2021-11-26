COVID-19 cases in Dharwad medical college go up to 182

Holiday for schools, colleges close to SDM Medical College & Hospital

The number of COVID-19 infected persons in the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad went up from 66 to 182 on Novmeber 26, forcing the district administration to impose further restrictions around the campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil told mediapersons in Dharwad that of the 700 RT-PCR tests carried out on November 25, 116 persons had tested positive taking the total tally to 182 so far.

The campus has around 3,500 students, staff and faculty members, and till all of them were tested, there would be restrictions on their movement.

“As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in a radius of 500 metres of the medical college campus have been closed on November 26,” he said.

The hospital management had been told to restrict the entry of visitors and treat only emergency cases. The number of attenders of patients had been restricted to one, he said.