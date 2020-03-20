COVID-19: Oppn. demands financial relief for people

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) have demanded a clear-cut financial package to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the State.

While the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) designated president D.K. Shivakumar has said that the government should direct banks to waive a month’s interest on loans and postpone a months EMI for people, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said the government should come to the aid of daily wagers, street vendors and autorickshaw and cab drivers and give them two months’ concession.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Kumaraswamy has said the State government should emulate the Kerala model of COVID aid package and should provide free healthcare, loan benefits, pension and MNREGA wages. People should be provided free vegetables and essential commodities and subsidised food. The government should give an overall benefit package of two months including in repayment of loans and payment of wages to people during this crucial health crisis, he has said.

Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons in Tumakuru that he would not politicise a health issue, especially when it has become global.

Stating that the lockdown in the State may be extended to a month in the given scenario, he said in such a situation repayment of loan EMIs is difficult for those who are depending on their daily earnings. The government should give relaxation in repayment of EMIs, he said.

He suggested that the government convene a high-level meeting of experts and private hospital representatives and ask them to serve with humanity during this crisis.