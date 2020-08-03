COVID-19 | CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days: Karnataka Minister

All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K. said on August 3.

He said those who came in contact with YMr. ediyurappa in a couple of programmes over the past week were being traced.

Mr. Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Mr. Yediyurappa had “very mild cough and his chest is clear”.

When asked how long the Chief Minister may have to remain hospitalised, “I think eight to ten days,” he told PTI.

Mr. Sudhakar said he is also getting himself tested as a few of his office staff had tested positive.

“All those who met the Chief Minister in the last 3-4 days...ideally they should be quarantined till they receive their results/report. Those who came in contact with him in the couple of programmes will have to isolate themselves and subject themselves for testing,” the Minister said.

The Chief Minister had met Governor Vajubhai Vala, along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai last Friday. Mr. Sudhakar said, as a result, “they have also become primary contacts. Ideally they should also be quarantined and tested.”

Mr. Yediyurappa who was hospitalised on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19 was “doing well” and is “clinically stable”, the hospital treating him said.

“He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,” Manipal hospital said in a statement late last night.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” Mr. Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

Mr. Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, he tested negative for COVID-19.