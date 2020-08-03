COVID-19: Opposition leaders wish Yeddyurappa speedy recovery after he tests positive

Siddaramaiah, H.D. Kumaraswamy are among those who tweeted their messages to the Karnataka Chief Minister

After Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced his admission to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, senior Opposition leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

Former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to say “I wish Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa a speedy recovery and to return with good health to continue his work for the people.”

Another former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said in a tweet: “I am anxious to hear that Chief Minister has tested positive. I pray to almighty for his speedy recovery. I also appeal to the representatives of people involved in public work to be cautious and take precautions.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy also wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has also been tested positive, a speedy recovery.

Late on Sunday, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar also had wished the Chief Minister.

