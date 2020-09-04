COVID-19: 94% of deaths in DK owing to co-morbidities

As many as 360 [94.48%] out of the 381 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada were owing to co-morbidities, according to a report prepared by a district-level committee that analysed deaths between March 25 and September 2.
The report stated that 276 deaths were the result of complications associated with COVID-19.
As many as 84 were termed as COVID-19 co-incidental deaths, as the infection was incidental to their deaths.
As many as 16 were termed COVID-19 deaths, three were classified as brought dead, and two were termed non-COVID deaths.
As many as 218 of the victims were from Mangaluru taluk and 79 from outside the district. In terms of mortality rate, those from outside the district was the highest with 9.62%, followed by 6.42% in Puttur taluk, 2.59% in Bantwal, 2.42% in Mangaluru, 1.28% in Belthangady, and 0.58% in Sullia taluk.
