Court in Chamarajanagar sentences man to 20 years RI for raping minor

November 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, who was found guilty of raping a five-year old girl, was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the first Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chamarajanagar.

The convict Syed Muzammil, an autorickshaw driver from Mysuru, had married the mother of the victim after he was separated from his first wife and his second wife had died.

A case in Chamarajanagar police station had been booked against Muzammil under various sections of POCSO Act and IPC for rape of the minor when her mother was not present in the house in January 2022.

The charge was proven against Muzammil on the basis of statements by the witnesses, medical examination reports, and investigation, said a statement issued by Special Public Prosecutor K. Yogesh.

The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years each under two different sections of POCSO Act besides a penalty of ₹5,000 each, besides simple imprisonment of two years under another section of POCSO Act and a penalty of ₹5,000.

The court sentenced him for 20 years and 10 years under different sections of IPC also. While he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment for failure to pay the penalty, the court directed that the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also directed that the victim be paid a compensation of ₹6 lakh within 30 days from the District Legal Services Authority.

