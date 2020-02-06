Karnataka

Council polls: Congress-JD(S) to support Independent

After breaking an alliance about six months ago, the Opposition Congress and JD(S) combine have decided to support Independent candidate Anil Kumar in the byelections to the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kumar was the media coordinator in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here. He filed his nomination papers in the presence of JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna on Thursday. Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy, MLC Tippeswamy, and former MLA Kona Reddy, all JD(S), were present. Thursday was the last date for filing of nomination papers.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi of the BJP has already filed his nomination papers. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Rizwan Arshad, who took oath as MLA last Monday.

Feb 6, 2020

