Coronavirus: Karnataka records third death

A 65-year-old man who died in Tumakuru has been tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive COVID-19 case in Tumakuru and third death in the State.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy commissioner Dr. K. Rakesh Kumar said that the patient died around 10.45 a.m. on Friday.

He is a native of Sira and had travelled to Delhi on March 5th by train from Bengaluru. He reached Delhi on March 7th and stayed at Jamia Masjid in Delhi from March 7 to March 11 as he could not get a room in the nearby lodge in Delhi.

He left Delhi on March 11th and reached Sira on March 14th. He then visited a doctor at the government hospital in Tumakuru on March 21 as he developed fever, cough.

He was admitted to an isolation ward in Tumakuru district government hospital on March 24 and discharged on March 25th at 3am against medical advice.