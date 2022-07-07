Convict caught smuggling mobile phone into central prison

Security checks at the central prison of Parappana Agrahara has been stepped up ever since videos of the accused in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder case talking over mobile phones and making video calls while in prison went viral. The Chief Superintendent of Prison stepped up security measures and even filed a case against the accused for using mobile phone during Eid to talk to family and friends.

On Tuesday, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force staff deployed at the prison caught a convict trying to get into the prison with a mobile phone and memory card concealed in his pant. The accused, Kamanna K., was being escorted by Ponnampet police to central prison when constable Praveen H.G. of KSISF recovered the mobile phone and memory chip during frisking. The accused, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Chief Superintendent of Prison P.R. Ramesh, who filed a case with the jurisdictional police.

Earlier on Sunday, the Electronics City division police, along with the prison staff, conducted joint operations and searched the barracks and inmates, including the high-security section.

As many as nine inmates, including convicts and undertrials, were caught with ₹97,270 cash, four knives, five scissors, a SIM card, and a memory card.

The accused have been booked under various sections of Karnataka Prison Act and further investigations are on to ascertain the source of banned items inside the prison.