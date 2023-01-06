HamberMenu
Contributions of Kannada legends remembered

January 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The large crowd at the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday.

The large crowd at the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

A performance under way in Haveri on Friday.

A performance under way in Haveri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

A cultural troupe performing as part of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday.

A cultural troupe performing as part of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

A large number of people thronged the book exhibition organized as part of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday.

A large number of people thronged the book exhibition organized as part of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Two young girls enjoy ice cream at the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday.

Two young girls enjoy ice cream at the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Resource persons recalled the contribution of legends of Kannada, on the first day of the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday.

A session was dedicated to the centenary celebrations of writers, scholars, actors, activists and leaders.  

The lives of former president of Sahitya Parishat G. Narayana, anthropologist Hiremallur Eshwaran, writer Subbanna Ramachandra Ekkundi, leader Shantaveri Gopalagouda, and actor Narasimha Raju were recalled in the session held in Sri Hangal Kumaraswamy forum.

K.T. Srikanthe Gowda spoke on the contribution of G. Narayana, who he said was responsible for the streamlining of the Parishat, construction of its office building in Bengaluru, and introducing special lectures and fellowships.

Shashidhar Todkar spoke of the contribution of anthropologist Hiremallur Eshwaran. “It is very rare for an Indian to be considered an authority over the anthropological roots of the family system in Europe. Dr. Eshwaran was one of them. He served as a professor of sociology and anthropology in Europe and Canada in the 1970s. He donated his home in Dharwad to the Gadag Tontadarya Math that was converted into a pre-university college,” Prof Todkar said.

J.M. Rajashekar described Su Ram Ekkundi as a writer of global standards. He expressed sadness that Mr. Ekkundi did not get the credit he deserved. Nempe Devaraj described the contribution of Shantaveri Gopalagouda to the farmers’ movement and Karnataka politics. Sudha Narasimha Raju spoke of the art of Narasimha Raju, the famed comic actor of south Indian films.

In another session, resource persons spoke on the contribution of journalist Patil Puttappa, poet Chandrashekar Patil, folklorist Mahadev Banakar, and researcher Srinivas Havanur.

