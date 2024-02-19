GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constitutional awareness programme in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka

During the jatha, copies of the preamble to the Constitution were distributed to over 1 lakh households

February 19, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Government of Karnataka is spearheading a Statewide Constitution Awareness `Jatha to emphasise the significance of reservation, rights, duties and empowerment.  

Government of Karnataka is spearheading a Statewide Constitution Awareness `Jatha to emphasise the significance of reservation, rights, duties and empowerment.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the government of Karnataka is spearheading a Statewide Constitution awareness jatha to emphasise the significance of reservation, rights, duties and empowerment.  

Addressing a media conference in Chikkaballapur, Prakash G.T. Nittali, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Chikkaballapur emphasised the role of the Constitution in shaping the democratic fabric of India and promoting social justice. The Constitution Awareness Jatha has travelled through 99 gram panchayats and four local government organisations in Manchenahlli, Gauribidanur, Gudibande, Bagepalli and Chelur taluks. During the jatha, copies of the preamble to the Constitution were distributed to over 1 lakh households, Mr. Jittali said. 

