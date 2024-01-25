GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to celebrate Republic Day with Constitution awareness drive from January 26 to February 25

Saving and preserving the Indian Constitution, which was painstakingly conceived, is the biggest challenge of the present times, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

January 25, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A visitor looks at paintings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Ambedkar chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

A visitor looks at paintings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Ambedkar chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Karnataka Government will organise a State-wide Constitution Awareness Jatha (programme) from January 26 to February 25 to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India.

“The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and the 75th anniversary is a good milestone to look at the challenges that lie ahead,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on January 25.

Threat to constitutional values

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, as the structure of the Constitution is being debated, its embedded values appear to be under threat due to misconceptions, or vested interests. Therefore, saving and preserving the Indian Constitution, which was painstakingly conceived, is the biggest challenge of the present times.

“Hence, the government of Karnataka has taken the decision to create mass awareness of reaffirming the power of the Indian Constitution through a ’Constitution and Unity of India’ programme,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Components of programme

Sharing details of the month-long programme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “There are three components to the event. They are Constitution awareness jatha, Constitution workshop and an exhibition to be held in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25, and a mega Constitution awareness convention comprising eminent persons and constitutional experts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah standing near a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Dr. Ambedkar is depicted holding a book that represents the Indian Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar played a major role in drafting the Constitution.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah standing near a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Dr. Ambedkar is depicted holding a book that represents the Indian Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar played a major role in drafting the Constitution. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

“Constitution Awareness Jatha intends to create mass awareness, and will be organised in all 31 districts in Karnataka. The jatha will comprise a LED mobile van with multi-media facility to showcase and project the essence of the Constitution, how it has been prepared and adopted.

The LED van will be followed by four or five tableaux depicting contents related to the Constitution, and other aspects related to the respective districts. There will be wide participation from the government, private persons and civil society. There will be cycle rallies as well, and the district administrations have been given the freedom to design and conduct the programme.

Guarantee schemes

The jatha will travel through the district, and reach every gram panchayat involving elected members at the grassroots. MLAs, MLCs and MPs will take part in the programme in their respective constituencies. During the jatha, officials will enrol citizens who are not covered in the guarantee schemes, but are otherwise eligible.

The jatha will be flagged off by district in-charge ministers on January 26 after hoisting the national flag. The workshop and the expo involving discussions by experts will be organised in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25. The programme is a follow up to the reading of the preamble that was held in September 2023. Details of the event are available at this site.

