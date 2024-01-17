GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conman held for stalking women officials of Revenue Dept.

January 17, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday arrested a man for stalking women officials of the Revenue Department posing as the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s personal secretary.

Based on a complaint, the accused, identified as Vikram Gopalswamy, has been arrested and charged under outraging modesty, impersonating as a public servant, and criminal intimidation.

The accused, according to the police, moved around MS Building, kept a close watch on the officials, and gathered details by calling the officials over phone. The accused is suspected to have been gathering information to blackmail the officials. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vikram is the son of a retired government official.

