Congress workers protest against price rise of essential goods

Taking exception to the price rise of essential commodities, particularly onions, members of the Dharwad district unit of Mahila Congress staged a protest here on Saturday.

Pointing out that the onion prices had risen above the ₹100 mark in the retail market, the protesters condemned the Centre for not taking any initiative to check the increase.

Gathering at Swami Vivekanand Circle in Dharwad, they wore garlands made of onions.

They also brought empty LPG cylinders to protest against theexploitation of the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Addressing the protesters, general secretary of Youth Congress Swati Malagi said that although it was implemented in 2016, the beneficiaries of the scheme had been deprived of the government subsidy.

Ms. Malagi said though the subsidy should have been credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries after every refill, nothing has been released so far.

Mocking the ‘Acche Din’ of the BJP government, she said that the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing and the poor were unable to make ends meet.

President of the women’s wing of the Congress Shantamma Gujjal said the BJP leaders were good only at giving lengthy speeches and blackmailing the people emotionally.

Kusumavati Shivalli, Kundgol MLA, and other woman leaders, including Saroja Vastrad, Laxmi Hosamani and others, led the protest.