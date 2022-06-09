Congress stages protest seeking withdrawal of revised school textbooks in Karnataka
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities
The Karnataka unit of the Congress staged a protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat in Bengaluru on June 9 urging the State Government to withdraw the revised school textbooks.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad, party legislators and supporters participated in the protest.
Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities. He accused the textbook committee, headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, of ‘insulting’ several Kannada poets by wrongly interpreting facts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.