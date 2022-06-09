Congress stages protest seeking withdrawal of revised school textbooks in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau June 09, 2022 12:47 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities

KPCC president D K Shivkumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah lead protest against the revision of textbooks, in Bengaluru on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Karnataka unit of the Congress staged a protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat in Bengaluru on June 9 urging the State Government to withdraw the revised school textbooks. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad, party legislators and supporters participated in the protest. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities. He accused the textbook committee, headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, of ‘insulting’ several Kannada poets by wrongly interpreting facts.



