Karnataka

Congress stages protest seeking withdrawal of revised school textbooks in Karnataka

KPCC president D K Shivkumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah lead protest against the revision of textbooks, in Bengaluru on June 9, 2022.

KPCC president D K Shivkumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah lead protest against the revision of textbooks, in Bengaluru on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Karnataka unit of the Congress staged a protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat in Bengaluru on June 9 urging the State Government to withdraw the revised school textbooks.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad, party legislators and supporters participated in the protest.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of a few communities. He accused the textbook committee, headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, of ‘insulting’ several Kannada poets by wrongly interpreting facts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Karnataka textbook revision row | Lessons on icons of Bhakti and Sufi movements dropped
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 12:48:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/congress-stages-protest-seeking-withdrawal-of-revised-school-textbooks-in-karnataka/article65509890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY