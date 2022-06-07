Lingayat seers set 10-day deadline

Several prominent Lingayat seers met in Dharwad on Tuesday to discuss what they termed ‘distortion’ of history of great personalities

Several prominent Lingayat seers met in Dharwad on Tuesday to discuss what they termed “distortion” of history of great personalities and set a 10-day deadline to the State government to rectify the mistakes.

Around 21 seers, including Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, Ganga Mataji and Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalasangama, Nijaguna Tontadarya Swami, and Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swami had taken part in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting in Dharwad, Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli Taralabalu Mutt said that the textbook revision committee had done the job of imposing ‘vedic religion’ on children by distorting historical facts about Basavanna in the Social Science textbook of Class 9. “Basavanna rejected the vedic tradition and ‘janivara’ (sacred thread) and founded Lingayat religion by giving the concept of ‘Arive Guru’ (realisation is teacher). However, the committee has disreputed him by distorting facts,” he said.

“Basavanna opposed sexual inequalities, superstitions, homa and other rituals and stood for embracing all. But unwanted, unrelated unwanted things have been said about him. This apart, false information has been given on Kuvempu, Dr. Ambedkar and other great leaders. We will revise the lesson on Basavanna and submit it to the government. Either it can accept it or rectify it on its own. If no action is taken within 10 days, we will meet again to chalk out the next course of agitation”, he said.