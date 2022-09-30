Assembly elections 2023 Karnataka

Congress responsible for Bharat todo, appeasement created unlawful organisations, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers grains to a cow during the ‘bhoomi puja’ of a dairy at Arabagonda in Haveri district on September 29, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers grains to a cow during the ‘bhoomi puja’ of a dairy at Arabagonda in Haveri district on September 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sanjay Ritti

On the day that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress entered Karnataka on September 30, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Vijayapura, “Congress is the party that was responsible for Bharat todo and not Bharat jodo. It is a party that has consistently worked to divide India and not to unite it. It has nothing to do with Bharat jodo. It is organising such rallies only to cover up its divisive tendencies.”

He claimed that the policy of minority appeasement adopted by the Congress had led to the creation and spread of unlawful organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD). “They have not only withdrawn cases against members of such organisations that were engaged in anti-national activities, but also acted leniently against anti-national organisations. Congress protected some criminals who tried to murder its own party MLA. All that was due to appeasement. The decisive action by the Union Government to ban such outfits will put an end to appeasement policies.”

Mr. Bommai participated offered bagina (tribute) at Almatti dam. He laid the foundation stone for several development works in Vijayapura. He said he was reminded of his decades-long friendship with Umesh Katti, former minister, who passed away recently.


