Bharat Jodo Yatra posters torn, disfigured in Gundlupet

Banners and flex boards welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is entering Karnataka on Friday, were found torn and disfigured at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

While at least one of the banners having the images of Mr. Gandhi, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was found ripped at Begur near Gundlupet, a hoarding was disfigured with an exhortation to ‘’use Kannada’’ near Sindhuvallaipura petrol station.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman said he had filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar on this.

The complaint mentioned that some ‘’unscrupulous elements’’ traveling by car had started disfiguring the hoardings. The complaint also sought ‘’suitable security enroute’’ for the yatra.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to lash out at the BJP and accused it of disfiguring the posters and banners. The BJP is getting jitters at the public response and the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.