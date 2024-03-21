March 21, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Mayor and BJP member Shivakumar accused the Congress of paying lip sympathy to the cause of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and credited the BJP for working for the welfare of the two communities.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, March 21, Mr. Shivakumar alleged that funds earmarked for SC/ST development were routed to meeting the expenditure incurred on implementing the Congress guarantee schemes by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The former Mayor alleged that though Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced ₹10,000 crore for the development of the religious minorities and the first tranche of ₹1500 crore has been released, nothing has been earmarked or released for the welfare of the SC/ST communities. On the contrary, it was the BJP that released funds for the development of the SC/STs besides increasing the reservation quota for scheduled casts and scheduled tribes, said Mr. Shivakumar.

This opened up a new window of opportunities for the communities, said Mr. Shivakumar who drew attention to the inclusion of parivara and talawara communities to the scheduled tribes by the BJP. The move fulfilled a demand that was pending for over 35 years, he added.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah claims himself to be a leader of the AHINDA, a Kannada acronym encompassing backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, nothing was done for the welfare of the SC/STs. At the same time, it was the BJP that handpicked Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, and made her the President of the country, said Mr. Shivakumar. Recalling the incident in which Mr. Siddaramaiah had referred to the president in singular, Mr. Shivakumar accused the former of lacking in civility and respect towards the First Citizen.

He refuted the Opposition’s criticism that the President was disrespected by not extending an invitation for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya and claimed that it was conducted as per the protocol with the consent of the President herself.

The former Mayor said it was the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who started the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations besides releasing funds for the construction of Valmiki Bhavans across the State. Similarly, it was the BJP that introduced Onake Obbava Jayanti celebrations to commemorate the heroism of the woman who fought the armies of Hyder Ali while at the national level, the Birsa Munda Jayanti was introduced to honour the tribal hero who fought against the British, he added to buttress his argument that the BJP had done more for the SC/STs than the Congress.

Senior leaders of BJP SC/ST Morcha were present.