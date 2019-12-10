Congress leaders should shed their arrogance: Janardhana Poojary

If Congress leaders do not keep their arrogance in check and mingle with the common man, the party is doomed and the BJP will prosper, said senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters after distributing sweets at a few orphanages, old age homes and residential schools for specially-abled children in the city on the occasion of the birthday of Congress national president Sonia Gandhi. “Congress leaders and some persons in the party think they are supreme. The party is paying [for this] and will continue to do so if they continue with this attitude,” he said while reacting to the BJP’s victory in 12 of the 15 Assembly seats which saw byelections.

Saying that the party needed to come closer to people, he said, “If you continue to be arrogant, it will be difficult to stop the BJP’s growth,” he said. Mr. Poojary also said that he had given this advice to party’s top brass in the State a few weeks ago. “But they failed to take it,” he said.