Congress has vitiated Council poll scenario by trying to lure voters, alleges HDK

BJP and JD (S) leaders hold coordination meetings for Council polls in various constituencies

Updated - May 26, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Satish Kumar B S
JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and other BJP and JD(S) leaders at a coordination meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday.

JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and other BJP and JD(S) leaders at a coordination meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Janata Dal (S) State president H. D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to win the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from teachers and graduates constituencies by distributing money and gifts “just like what it did in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls”. 

Participating at a coordination meeting of the BJP and JD (S) with respect to facing the elections to the Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency, at the JD (S) office here, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of trying to vitiate the poll scenario by resorting to lure voters. Such coordination meetings were held in various constituencies on Sunday.

Describing the alliance between the BJP and JD (S) as historic, he said such a pact had been reached under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

The former Chief Minister accused the Congress government of stalling the development of Bengaluru city by focusing only on its guarantee schemes.

Citing an example, he alleged that even now people in some of the flooded areas were residing in hotels by vacating their houses.

He further alleged that the Congress government had failed to transfer ₹175 towards the additional five kg of rice promised by it to poor families in the last two to three months.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok alleged that such was the level of deterioration of law and order situation in the State that there was no guarantee that women and girl children would return home after setting out for work and schools respectively. Alleging interference in matters related to Home Department, he said there was confusion on who was the actual Home Minister of the State.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said both the BJP and JD (S) had joined hands to free Karnataka from the Congress. The dream of building a Karnataka of abundance could be achieved only though this alliance, he said and expressed confidence that people of the State would give their stamp of approval for the coalition through positive results both in the Lok Sabha and in the Council polls. 

