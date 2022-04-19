Congress creates troubles after losing power, says Kateel

BJP State unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel addressing a media conference in Ballari on Tuesday. The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Minister V. Somanna and Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, among others, are seen. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Holding the Congress responsible for the communal clashes reported in the recent past, Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of the BJP’s State unit, said that the Congress created problems when it lost power.

“Last year, the Congress encouraged communal violence in KJ Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru, in which its own legislator’s house was attacked. After the killing of Harsha in Shivamogga recently, it again created problems. Now, it is doing the same thing in Hubballi. The Congress is behind all these disturbances. It is the Congress tradition since the period of the former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. She imposed Emergency as she was about to lose power,” Mr. Kateel said at a media conference in Ballari on Tuesday.

Mr. Kateel said that the Congress is frustrated to see the speed of the growth of the BJP, especially after the results of the Assembly elections in five States were announced, and has resorted to triggering communal disturbance in its bid to tarnish the image of the ruling government.

“The cold war between KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah is an added factor to the frustration of the Congress. The fear of losing in the next Assembly election is the reason for its provocative actions,” Mr. Kateel said.

BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, V. Somanna, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, G. Somashekhar Reddy, M.S. Somalingappa, J. Shantha and others were present.