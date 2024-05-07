GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress candidate Shreyas Patel denies allegations of Devaraje Gowda

May 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shreyas M. Patel, Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has denied the allegations of his involvement in the cases against JD(S) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to press persons on Tuesday, Mr. Shreyas Patel said neither any of the victims contacted him, nor he contacted them. “BJP leader and advocate G. Devaraje Gowda has made baseless allegations against me. I did not meet anybody in the hotel that Devaraje Gowda referred to in his press conference. I am contemplating moving a lawsuit against him,” he said.

He also challenged the opponents to prove his involvement in the case in any way. “Let there be an inquiry to take out the CCTV camera footage in the hotel. If there is any evidence to show my involvement, I will quit politics. I will resign, if I am elected in the counting of votes, scheduled for June,” he said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.