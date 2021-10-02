Cong. workers take out protest march

Congress workers of Tirthahalli Assembly constituency took out a march from Koppasara to the forest office at Mandagadde alleging that the Forest Department officials had been harassing non-BJP people in the taluk.

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar led the protest march covering 16 km.

Mr. Ratnakar and his supporters alleged that the officials had been harassing poor farmers, who are not in favour of the BJP, at the behest of BJP leaders including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. The officers registered false cases against Congress supporters to harass them. People had been fed up with the ill-treatment of the officers in the last three years, the former Minister said.

The protesters staged a dharna in front of the Forest Department office at Mandagadde and raised slogans against the State government and BJP leaders. Thirthahalli Block Congress president Kestur Manjunatha and others participated.