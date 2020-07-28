Karnataka

Cong. plans ‘Speak up Karnataka’ campaign

To expose the ‘failures’ of the State BJP government to the public, the Congress has decided to hold “Speak up Karnataka” campaign across the State.

Under the programme, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has asked senior leaders of the party to hold press conferences in all districts.

Mr .Shivakumar will speak in Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi, while former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will speak in Mandya and Shivamogga. Former Minister and MP Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a press conference in Mysuru city and rural while former Minister M. Veerappa Moily will speak in Tumakuru, said a press release issued by the party.

