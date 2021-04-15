Cong., BJP trade charges in Maski

Leaders of the two parties accuse each other of distributing money to voters

Stating that men belonging to the BJP were distributing money luring voters in Mattur village in Maski Assembly Constituency on Thursday, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said that his party workers caught them red-handed with the money and handed them over to officers concerned for further action.

He was addressing a press conference in Maski on Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar said that a team of youth, who, according to him, has come from Shivamogga and Hassan, has been distributing money to voters, with the support of officials.

But, the Congress workers foiled their bid to reach voters with the money.

He continued to attack the BJP and said that “both Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra have been inducing BJP workers to lure the voters by distributing money”. However, the people of Maski will reject their money and they will definitely vote for the Congress candidate to defeat the misuse of the power, he said.

On the other hand, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar has said that BJP workers caught red-handed Congress workers while they were distributing money to voters. He was addressing a press conference in Maski after the allegations against his party came from Mr. Shivakumar.

When The Hindu called him, he said that the Congress started distributing money to voters soon after Mr. Shivakumar came to the constituency. “He [Mr. Shivakumar] came here to Maski with huge money only to lure voters,” Mr. Ravikumar added.