GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committee appointed to probe expenses for installing Basavanna statue on Murugha Mutt premises

The State government granted ₹35 crore for the 256ft-tall statue of Basavanna

December 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officers, appointed by Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., is probing the alleged misuse of funds granted by the State government for the installation of the Basavanna statue on the premises of Murugharajendra Bruhanmatha in Chitradurga.

Mr. Divya Prabhu ordered the probe on December 1, following the complaint by former minister H. Ekanthaiah. In his complaint, Mr. Ekanthaiah said that the State government released ₹35 crore for the statue, with certain conditions. However, the seer, Shivamurthy Sharana, spent the money against the rules. The work was granted to C.J. Infra Engineering Pvt. Ltd., flouting the norms. The former Minister sought a probe into the issue and demanded action against the guilty.

B.T. Kumaraswamy, Additional Deputy Commissioner, heads the committee. Other members of the committee are the Chief Accountant of Zilla Panchayat, Project Director of District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), Executive Engineer of DUDC and the Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department. The DC gave 15 days’ time to submit the inquiry report.

When The Hindu contacted Mr. Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, the officer said that he had held one meeting of the committee so far. “All the members met once. We will verify the documents available and also do a spot inspection. Later, we will submit the report to the DC,” he said.

Shivamurthy Sharana has taken up the project to install 256ft-tall statue of the 12th century social reformer Basavanna on the mutt premises. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.