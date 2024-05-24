GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

COMEDK toppers attribute success to perseverance

Published - May 24, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sanaa Tabassum

Sanaa Tabassum

The COMEDK-2024 toppers are planning to enter the Indian Institutes of Technology and prepare for the JEE (Advance) exam which will be held on May 26.

Devansh Tripathi

Devansh Tripathi

Balasathya Saravanan, Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, Kasavanahalli, who got the first rank, said, “Our syllabus comprised valuable lessons useful for the COMEDK as well as the JEE entrance exams that prepared us to tackle the academic challenges. My parents and our teachers laid a foundation of knowledge.” He also advised future aspirants to seek guidance from their teachers and focus on solving mock tests from previous years’ question papers with commitment and perseverance.

Balasathya Saravanan

Balasathya Saravanan

Devansh Tripathi, the second-rank holder, attributed his success to the constant support and academic infrastructure of his coaching centre. “I am mainly focussing on JEE (Advanced), which will be held on May 26. The primary preparation for that entrance exam gave him an upper hand in appearing for COMEDK. I dedicated 12 hours a day to studies, and although there were instances of pressure and academic hurdles, his faculty and parents formed the base of his support system,” he said.

Sanaa Tabassum, the third rank holder, and also from Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, Kasavanahalli is yet another IIT aspirant focused on her JEE (Advanced) exam. “The JEE syllabus aligned with COMEDK, which was quite useful. Also, there are a lot of talented people in my class, so the competition was always high, which motivated me to keep going,” she said.

Related Topics

Bangalore / education / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.