Special trains from Hubballi and Harihar for literary event

January 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In view of 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan being held in Haveri from Friday to Sunday, South Western Railway will run additional DEMU special trains for the benefit of delegates and visitors.

Hubballi-Haveri Special

Train No 07311 SSS Hubballi-SMM Haveri DEMU Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 7.45 a.m. on the three scheduled days and reach SMM Haveri at 9:35 a.m. the same. In the return direction, Train No 07312 SMM Haveri-SSS Hubballi DEMU Special will leave SMM Haveri at 9.45 a.m. and reach SSS Hubballi at 11.40 a.m.

Train No 07317 SSS Hubballi-SMM Haveri DEMU Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 6.50 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and arrive at SMM Haveri at 8.40 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Train No 07318 SMM Haveri-SSS Hubballi DEMU Special will leave SMM Haveri at 8.50 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to reach SSS Hubballi at 10.30 p.m.

Similarly, Train No 07315 SSS Hubballi-SMM Haveri DEMU Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 8 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at SMM Haveri at 10 p.m. In the return direction, Train No 07316 SMM Haveri-SSS Hubballi DEMU Special will leave SMM Haveri at 10.10 p.m. on Sunday and reach SSS Hubballi at 11.50 p.m.

The trains will have stoppages at Kundgol, Saunshi, Gudgeri, Yalvigi, Savanur and Karajagi in both the directions.

Hubballi-Harihar Special

Train No 07313 SSS Hubballi-Harihar DEMU Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 12.10 p.m. on the three scheduled days and arrive at Harihar at 3.10 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No 07314 Harihar-SSS Hubballi DEMU Special will leave Harihar at 3.15 p.m. to reach SSS Hubballi at 6.30 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Kundgol, Saunshi, Gudgeri, Yalvigi, Savanur, Karajagi, SMM Haveri, Byadgi, Devargudda, Ranibennur and Chalgeri in both the directions.