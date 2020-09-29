Coffee Day on Oct. 1

Karnataka Growers Federation (KGF), an organisation of coffee growers, will hold Coffee Day on October 1 at Guruve Gowda Kalyana Mantap in Sakleshpur. Members of 22 growers’ associations affiliated to the KGF will take part in the programme. Every year October 1 has been observed as Coffee Day since 2015.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, KGF president U.M. Thirthamallesh and Muralidhar S. Bakkaravalli said this year the celebration would be simple. “At present coffee growers are facing many problems. Heavy rains and landslides have ruined the lives of many growers and the yield has come down due to stem-borer attack, among other reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation. Considering these developments, the celebrations will be simple this year”, the office-bearers of the organisation said.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, legislators Preetham Gowda, H.K. Kumaraswamy, K.S. Lingesh, M.K. Pranesh, Lok Sabha members Pratap Simha, Shobha Karandlaje, Prajwal Revanna have been invited.

The organisers will provide coffee for the public on the day as a measure to promote the drink. They have also decided to felicitate hoteliers known for selling best coffee to the customers, the press release said.

Eom/