Coastal Security Police keepingclose vigil on sea routes

Karnataka Coastal Security Police are keeping a close vigil to stop unauthorised entry of fishing boats from Kerala and Goa into Karnataka, according to Superintendent of Police R. Chetan.

Mr. Chetan told The Hindu here on Wednesday that the personnel are continuously patrolling in their jurisdiction using the interceptor boats. “As there is no fishing in Dakshina Kannada, it is easy for us to identify any boat operating in the area,” he said.

Vigil has been intensified at the six landing points in Mangaluru where the boats from Kerala generally land. More personnel have been posted at the check-points set up at these landing places.

Personnel have been deployed at Batpady off Someshwara Uchhila to stop the likely entry of people from Kerala by walking across the beach.

Though there is not much movement of boats from Goa towards the landing points in Karwar of Uttara Kannada district, the coastal police had intensified patrolling in the sea and landing points in that area.