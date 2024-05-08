GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CME programme for MMCRI alumni who served in the armed forces

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) which will complete 100 years in 2024, will conduct a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for its alumni who served in the country’s armed forces.

A release said about 30 alumni of MMCRI who served in the Indian Armed Forces and held different ranks will attend the CME programme which will be conducted on May 15, 2024 and has been organised by the Academic Committee of the Student Council and Mysore Medical College Alumni Association Trust.

The release said it will be held at the new lecture hall complex of MMCRI and will feature two scientific sessions and a panel discussion. The panel discussion will give an orientation on life and prospects in armed forces for doctors.

The young medical students will also be motivated by the talks and interaction with the “fouji” alumni who will also be felicitated during the event, the release added.

Related Topics

armed Forces / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.