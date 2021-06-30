CM urged to fill vacancies in agricultural universities in Karnataka

Delegation comprising vice-chancellors led by Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil calls on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

With 45% of teaching and 55% of non-teaching posts vacant in agricultural universities in Karnataka, a delegation comprising vice-chancellors led by Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil called on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with a request to fill the vacancies.

Nearly 65% of the funding for university education and research has been reduced since 2016-17, the delegation said and demanded filling of vacancies for providing quality education in agriculture universities in Karnataka.

Earlier, the vice-chancellors met Mr. Patil to discuss various projects related to All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRPs) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Krishi Vignan Kendras (KVKs).

The Centre has been granting 80% for AICR projects and 100% funding for KVK projects.

Karnataka has agricultural universities in Bengaluru, Raichur, Dharwad, Shivamogga, a horticultural university in Bagalkot, and the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar.