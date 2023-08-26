HamberMenu
CM to visit Mysuru from Aug. 27 to 30

August 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting Mysuru from August 27 to 30.

According to a statement here, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to reach Mysuru on Sunday evening, will stay overnight in the city after attending an evening programme at Karnataka Police Bhavan.

On Monday, he is scheduled to attend the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises at 11 a.m. and participate in the inauguration of an Eye Hospital by Mysore Race Club Eye Hospital at Siddharthanagar in the city in the evening.

Later, he is scheduled to proceed to an interaction programme with students of Manasagangothri at hotel J.P. Palace.

On Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate the 108th Jayanthi Mahotsava of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt in Suttur, Mysuru. He will later proceed to Kadakola Industrial Area for inauguration of a new industrial unit.

Later in the day on Tuesday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the renovated building of Burns Department at K.R. Hospital and participate in other programmes at K.R. Hospital premises.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to hold a meeting with MLAs from Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts and visit the office of Advocates’ Association in Mysuru.

On August 30, a Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will participate in the launch of the much-awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme envisaging payment of ₹2,000 to women head of each family.

On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister is scheduled to leave Mysuru for inauguration of Kanaka Bhavan in Siddalingapura on the outskirts of Mysuru before proceeding to Bengaluru.

