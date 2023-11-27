CM Siddaramaiah’s Janata Darshana attracts hundreds from across Karnataka, 1,147 requests and grievances heard

November 27, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of people from across Karnataka thronged the Chief Minister’s Home Office Krishna in Bengaluru with their grievances on Monday, November 27, as the first full-fledged Janata Darshana in the second tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got underway.

Employment, land issues, financial assistance for health, housing and pending government compensations were among the many issues that people brought to the notice of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who heard the grievances as well as received requests from people.

Around 1 p.m. a total of 1,147 requests and grievances had been received, of which 20 cases were resolved on the sport while the remaining 1,127 will be addressed in a specific timeline. Revenue matters topped the list with 241 requests and grievances followed by issues pertaining to Women and Child Welfare department at 155 and Backward Classes department at 117, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Issues of property, family, health

Among the many directions issued to the officials was instruction to the BBMP and Bengaluru police not to harass street vendors who use pushcarts. Nigamma, a street vendor complained about the harassment that they were facing from BBMP and police personnel. In the light of trouble in approval of senior citizen pensions, he asked the officials to set right the technical issues immediately.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath was asked to provide tricycles to 148 specially-abled persons, who complained that the government had not responded to their request for tricycles as well as provision of loan facility to those who have been trained in trades. The loan should be disbursed within 15 days, he instructed.

A resident of Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, Lakshmi Bai, sought permission to start construction of 40 houses to Dungri Garasia community members for whom houses have been approved. Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed the managing director of Nomadic Tribes Development Corporation to provide him a report on the issue. He also sanctioned ₹1 lakh from CM Relief Fund for treatment of Venkatraj, who is suffering from kidney ailment, after the patient’s brother Basavaraj approached the CM.

Family disputes and personal problems were also brought to Janata Adalat as Mahadevamma from Tiptur accused her son of cheating her during property division, and sought the CM’s intervention. Rajamma from Ramanagara district accused her brother-in-law of encroaching her land. In both cases, Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke to the respective deputy commissioners to ensure they get justice.

Grievances abound

A 96-year-old Paramdamaiah said that his cultivable land had been encroached for bypass road near Nelamangala in Mandya district. Specially-abled B.M. Nandita, a commerce post graduate sought government job while Usma Bhanu of Belagavi sought government job on compassionate grounds as her father had passed away.

Some residents of Bytarayanapura on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, sought his intervention as the owner of the residential complex who had leased out homes had vanished with thee lease amount while banks from where he had also raised loans were now asking them to vacate.

Grievances and petitions received from the public online using QR code as well as on phone number 1902 were treated as those received during Janata Darshan, the note said. While heads of the departments and secretaries were available on the spot, Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke to respective deputy commissioners on the grievances and petitions.