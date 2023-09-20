September 20, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that Karnataka will not release Cauvery water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged members of Parliament from the State to put aside politics and speak together as one voice, even as Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar said that the State will approach the Supreme Court.

“There is no question of releasing water. We have no water to spare. Put aside party politics and stand together as one with regard to protecting our State, language, water, land and culture,” the Chief Minister told Union Ministers and MPs from the State at a meeting in Delhi on September 20. “The situation has turned critical, and there is no distress formula in place,” he added.

What Karnataka needs

He reiterated that the State requires 106 TMC of water of which 33 TMC is for drinking, 70 TMC for crop protection, 3 TMC for industrial purposes. “At present, we are left with only 53 TMC of water. We have no water to spare for Tamil Nadu.” He pointed out that Karnataka will not get rain after August while Tamil Nadu receives rains after August. “Ground water table is also high there. So, we are in more trouble.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said while Karnataka had to release 108.4 TMC water as per the Supreme Court order, only 39.8 TMC of water has been released so far. “When faced with such a situation, it is necessary for us to protect the welfare of the people efficiently. So, we need the Mekedatu scheme to use our water, store it, generate electricity in our land. Mekedatu is the solution for such a situation in future.

“We have written twice to the Union Jalshakthi Minister, explaining the situation comprehensively. We have sought an appointment with the Union Jalshakthi Minister and Prime Minister for a meeting with our delegation.”

‘Interest of State at stake’

Mr. Shivakumar, who holds Water Resources portfolio, told the MPs, “Politics should take a back seat when the interest of the State is at stake. Our officials, experts and legal team have efficiently presented the situation in Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Demand and pressure should be exerted in order to get positive help from the Centre. It is important for us to solve the problem and maintain the interest of the State.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have discussed the issues with our MPs. All of them have pledged their support in our fight. We are facing a distress situation, of which we will apprise the Supreme Court. I hope justice will be given.”