CM Siddaramaiah to hold review meeting in Hassan on Tuesday

November 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting Hassan on Tuesday. He will visit Hasanamba Temple and hold a review meeting with officers.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will reach Hassan by helicopter at 11 a.m. He will visit the historic Hasanamba Temple. The historic Hasanamba Temple is open to devotees only during the annual Hasanamba festival. Hundreds of people have been visiting the temple since November 2, when the festival began. The doors of the temple will be closed on November 15.

After visiting the temple, the Chief Minister will hold the review meeting at Zilla Panchayat’s auditorium. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, who is also Minister in charge of the district, legislators of the district, and senior officers will take part in the meeting.

