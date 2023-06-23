CM Siddaramaiah to convene meeting to discuss MSME problems

June 23, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Refuting allegations that the electricity tariff hike has been effected to fund Gruha Jyothi scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday promised to convene a separate meeting to discuss the problems of MSME sector in the State.

“Gruha Jyothi scheme has nothing to with electricity tariff revision. Allegation that the burden of Gruha Jyothi has been shifted on industrialists is false,” the CM told a delegation of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) led by its President B.V. Gopal Reddy that called on him on Friday. Energy Minister K.J. George was also present.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, he told the delegation that the Congress government had not taken any decision on increasing electricity charges, and pointed to the KERC that had increased the charges before the government came to power.

The Chief Minister assured that a separate meeting of the KASSIA and FKCCI would be held with the Finance and Energy Departments to discuss the demands submitted by the delegation. Among others, industries have appealed for reduction in electricity tax from 9% to 3% which is levied on small and medium industries and HT industries.

Industries have also requested discounts on fuel escalation charges and also to form MSME policy and legislation which is already in force in other states.