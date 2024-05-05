CM says in Belagavi dignity of Kannadigas has been hurt

May 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the dignity and self-esteem of the people of Karnataka. He should be taught a proper lesson, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Mr. Modi has insulted the pride of Kannadigas by ignoring the State’s genuine demands for calamity relief and devolution of a fair share of taxes. He has given nothing but an empty pot. He has deliberately acted in violation of the Constitutional principles of federalism. What is more, the BJP leaders are busy in dividing society on caste and communal lines, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed.

“The people of Karnataka now have an opportunity to change Mr. Modi’s regime. People can give their response through the ballot. I am sure the people will trust the Congress this time,” he said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are the second freedom struggle for this country. All of us need to fight to retain and protect the Constitution from those who want to change it,” he said.

“The BJP leaders are going around saying that they will change the Constitution if their party wins 400 and more seats in Parliament. This is in line with RSS ideology. That is why, I consider this election as the second freedom struggle,” he told reporters.

“The Constitution promises equality and equal opportunity to all. The BJP is against this. It wants a society where there is a small privileged group and another large group that does not have even fundamental rights. We need to unitedly fight against this. Dr. Ambedkar said that mere political freedom is never enough for the country. Everyone should get economic and social freedom. It is in this respect that the Congress government has implemented the guarantees to empower the weaker sections,” he claimed.

In Davangere

Mr. Siddaramaiah threw an open challenge to the Prime Minister that he (Siddaramaiah) will retire from politics if Mr. Modi can clearly demonstrate that the Union government has properly implemented at least 10 programmes aimed at public welfare and development.

Inaugurating a Prajadhwani-2 campaign rally in Honnalli, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led NDA government has done little to help the poor and middle classes and that all their programmes and schemes are aimed at “helping their crony corporate friends”.

The rally was held to campaign for party nominee Prabha Mallikarjun.

He said that incumbent MP G.M. Siddeshwar remained inactive in Parliament. Was he sent to Parliament just for the sake of it or only for him to claim TA and DA?” the CM asked. “He has not spoken even once in Parliament in favour of the State or Davangere Constituency,” he said. He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress. “You have already seen that voting for the BJP is not of any consequence. What is use of voting for such a leader who does not speak for you even during floods or drought,” he said.