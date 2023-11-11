CM inaugurates Yaragol dam to provide water to Kolar

November 11, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday inaugurated Yaragol dam, built to ensure supply of water to Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur taluks of Kolar district.

The dam has been built near Yaragol village in Bangarpet taluk as part of a project worth ₹308.46 crore. The new dam has been constructed to provide water from Markandeya reservoir to Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur towns as well as 45 villages of the three taluks.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also launched and inaugurated various other development projects, worth ₹2,197 crore in Kolar district.