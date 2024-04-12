CM hits campaign trail in Chamarajanagar

April 12, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday with a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of trying to amend the Constitution and urged the voters to support the Congress so that it can safeguard it.

“Constitution is not safe in the hands of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. BJP is against the poor and the downtrodden. Democracy will be in danger if the BJP is voted to power again. The Constitution and democracy will be safe if you vote for the Congress,” the Chief Minister said in his speech at a rally in Kollegal.

Seeking support for the Congress candidate Sunil Bose, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a “dictatorial” government.

He said the BJP speaks only lies and maintained that empowerment of Dalits, poor, women, backward classes, and farmers is possible only from the Congress.