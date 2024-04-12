GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CM hits campaign trail in Chamarajanagar

Seeks support to the Congress to safeguard the Constitution from the BJP

April 12, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday with a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of trying to amend the Constitution and urged the voters to support the Congress so that it can safeguard it.

“Constitution is not safe in the hands of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. BJP is against the poor and the downtrodden. Democracy will be in danger if the BJP is voted to power again. The Constitution and democracy will be safe if you vote for the Congress,” the Chief Minister said in his speech at a rally in Kollegal.

Seeking support for the Congress candidate Sunil Bose, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a “dictatorial” government.

He said the BJP speaks only lies and maintained that empowerment of Dalits, poor, women, backward classes, and farmers is possible only from the Congress.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Mysore / bjp / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.