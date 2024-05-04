GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM directs immediate action to arrest Prajwal, SIT seeks Blue Corner Notice against ‘absconding’ MP 

Though there are reports that Prajwal Revanna flew to Dubai a few days ago, his location is not ascertained

May 04, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Even as former Minister H.D. Revanna was arrested on the charge of abducting one of the victims of sexual abuse by his son and “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the latter is yet to land in the country. He had left the country on April 27.

Amidst reports that he flew to Dubai a few days ago, his location is not known. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to get Interpol to issue a Blue Corner Notice (BCN) against Prajwal Revanna. This will help SIT ascertain which country Prajwal Revanna is currently in.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, has directed officials of the SIT probing the alleged sex abuse of multiple women by Prajwal Revanna that “immediate action should be taken to arrest Prajwal Revanna.”

Chairs meeting

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with the SIT officials in connection with the Prajwal Revanna case, for the first time since the SIT was formed on April 28. He was briefed of the developments in the case till date. Asking for the immediate arrest of Prajwal Revanna, the Chief Minister said decisive and strict action should be taken against those involved in the case. “The Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the officials that negligence and delay in this matter will not be tolerated,” a press note from the Chief Minister’s Office said. 

“We will proceed with arrest with appropriate measures. There is a possibility that CBI will issue a blue corner notice and the investigation will be speeded up. Officials said that they will arrest and bring him as soon as they get information from the airports,” the Chief Minister said. 

What is blur corner notice

Interpol issues a Blue Corner Notice to its member countries. The member country in which the person against whom the notice has been issued will have to intimate India the whereabouts of the absconding accused. Prajwal Revanna flew out on April 27 using his diplomatic passport.

