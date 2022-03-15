CM appeals to students to return to classrooms

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for cooperation from all communities to implement the Karnataka High Court order on hijab.

“Education is of utmost importance to students more than anything else. I appeal to all students to accept the High Court order and return to classrooms. I request you not to boycott classrooms like you did during the preparatory exams,” he said. He also appealed to parents, organisations and communities to prioritise the education of students over everything else and co-operate with the Government in implementing the High Court order.

The Chief Minister also warned organisations that any law and order situation will be dealt with an iron hand and peace has to be maintained at all costs in the State.

‘Nationalist mindset’

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said it was evident that uniform is helpful in creating a “nationalist mindset” and the Government will prescribe uniforms to help create a mindset that “we are all the children and citizens of this country”. “If the High Court in its order has pointed to any loopholes in Karnataka Education Act, 1983, we will make suitable corrections,” he said.

He also hoped those “misguided” girls who insist on wearing hijab, who had not come to classrooms when asked to remove them, will respect the Karnataka High Court order and return to classrooms. “We will reach out to them and convince them to continue their education. The people of Karnataka have never disobeyed court orders and I hope this time too it will be the case,” he said, adding the drop in attendance of Muslim girls in colleges across the state has not been significant, contrary to popular perception.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the High Court order clearly showed that the constitution of the country was bigger than any religion. “I appeal to all those concerned to accept the High Court order and move on and not further prolong the controversy,” he said.